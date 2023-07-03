Melfa Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

