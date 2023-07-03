Melfa Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.1136 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

