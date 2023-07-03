Melfa Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.21 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

