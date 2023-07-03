Melfa Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

