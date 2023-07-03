Melfa Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust comprises about 1.0% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.86 on Monday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Insider Activity

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,541,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,401,420.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 440,712 shares of company stock worth $5,260,487.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

