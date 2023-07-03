Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

