Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

META stock opened at $286.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

