MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Survey

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.28 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Sentage $160,000.00 44.78 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.7% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sentage beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

