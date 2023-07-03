Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MU. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.