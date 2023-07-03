Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6,683.3% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 14.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Moderna by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,797,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

