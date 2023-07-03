Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.50 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.