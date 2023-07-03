Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 780,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 178,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

