NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

