NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.2% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 688.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 109,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

