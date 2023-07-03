NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $131.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.40.

NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

