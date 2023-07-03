Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 513 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

WST opened at $382.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $387.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

