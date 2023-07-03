Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317,385 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 93,983 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

