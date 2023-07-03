Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 616 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $204.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

