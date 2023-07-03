Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.95 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

