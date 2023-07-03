Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $138.69 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.