Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.82 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of BOX worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,652,120 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

