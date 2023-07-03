Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.99.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

