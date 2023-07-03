Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,980,726 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $225.97 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

