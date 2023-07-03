Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 634.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,332 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,303,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $148.79 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.10%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

