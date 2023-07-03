Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 814.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

