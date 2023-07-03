Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $183.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $184.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.