Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 318,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.08 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.