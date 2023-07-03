Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,863 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

