Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 12,786 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

