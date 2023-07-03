Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 831 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of DT Midstream worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

