Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $908.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

