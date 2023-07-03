Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $264.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

