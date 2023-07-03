Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $207.18 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

