Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 1,249 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.15. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

