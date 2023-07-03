Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 1,475 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 477,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,909,000 after purchasing an additional 338,821 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $113.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

