Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

