Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 301.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,568.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 355,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $169.23 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $131.27 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

