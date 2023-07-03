Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.