Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 4,733 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 615.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

