Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.43 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

