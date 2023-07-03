Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $384,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day moving average is $323.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

