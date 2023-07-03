Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $7.35 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $217,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

