Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $3.11 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

