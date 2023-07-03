Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $174.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

