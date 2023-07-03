Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 29,395 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 338.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

