Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $378.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

