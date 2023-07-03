Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 1,270 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $523.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

