Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 12,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 921,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.13 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

