Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 79 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $718.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $756.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.10. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,691. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

