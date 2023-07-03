Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $761,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS:JMST opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
